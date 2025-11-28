Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,183 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Samsara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Samsara and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $6,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,960. This trade represents a 81.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $30,582,910.05. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,747,900 shares of company stock worth $142,971,728 in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -233.53 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

