Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Arcellx by 402.7% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,634,000 after buying an additional 1,912,720 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 959,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,985,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,426,000 after acquiring an additional 655,064 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 694.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after acquiring an additional 377,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 42.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx
In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 340 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,560. The trade was a 54.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Arcellx Stock Performance
Arcellx stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.31.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 607.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).
