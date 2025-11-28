Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 257.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 42.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.52. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $233.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

