CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Stock Position Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $445.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $288.63 and a 1-year high of $526.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

