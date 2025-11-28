CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $854,000 in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF $SCIO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF (OTCMKTS:SCIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 4.35% of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCIO opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -275.10 and a beta of 0.08. First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

Scio Diamond Technology Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of man-made diamond technology in the United States. It provides lab-grown and single-crystal diamonds for industrial and gemstone applications. The company is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

