CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 1,654 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the second quarter worth about $2,263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:OKLO opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.70. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $8,658,589.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This represents a 54.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,914,143. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $146.00 price objective on Oklo in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

View Our Latest Report on OKLO

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.