Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $505,000 in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,502,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $357,512,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $2,084.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,963.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,956.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,621.89 and a 52-week high of $2,109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

