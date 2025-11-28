80,150 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 176,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,609,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 218,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,427,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 433,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 67,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $551.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.08.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,288 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 86,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,969.98. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

