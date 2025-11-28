Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after buying an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,747 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,203,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,222 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.