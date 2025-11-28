Critical Analysis: Eaton (NYSE:ETN) versus Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eaton and Fitell”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Eaton alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $26.63 billion 5.00 $3.79 billion $10.00 34.25 Fitell $5.20 million 0.21 -$680,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Fitell.

This table compares Eaton and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 15.11% 23.91% 11.38% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Eaton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fitell shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eaton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eaton has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fitell has a beta of 6.74, meaning that its share price is 574% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eaton and Fitell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 6 16 1 2.78 Fitell 1 0 0 0 1.00

Eaton currently has a consensus target price of $401.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Eaton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eaton is more favorable than Fitell.

Summary

Eaton beats Fitell on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems. Its Aerospace segment offers pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hoses and fittings, and electro-hydraulic pumps; valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems, and nose wheel steering systems; hose, thermoplastic tubing products, fittings, adapters, couplings, and sealing and ducting products; air-to-air refueling systems, fuel pumps, fuel inerting products, sensors, and adapters and regulators; oxygen generation system, payload carriages, and thermal management products; and wiring connectors and cables, as well as hydraulic and bag filters, strainers and cartridges, and golf grips for manufacturers of commercial and military aircraft, and related after-market customers, as well as industrial applications. The company’s Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for the vehicle industry. Its eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution systems, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1911 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Fitell

(Get Free Report)

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.