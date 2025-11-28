Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $38.63

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.6250.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $139,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,322. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Tenable by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 616,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,340 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Tenable by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 125,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. Tenable has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.430 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

