Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 3.0%

BTC stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.