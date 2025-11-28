Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total value of $97,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,840.20. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,421 shares of company stock valued at $588,612 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $243.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.35 and a 1-year high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

