Penny Sanford Sells 117,179 Shares of Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 117,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $1,410,835.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,731,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,842,612.56. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EXPI stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Exp World’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exp World by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exp World by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exp World by 81.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 214,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Exp World by 941.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 369,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 334,347 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exp World during the second quarter worth about $348,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered Exp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

