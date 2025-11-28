Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $777,872.16 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Sue-Jean Lin sold 25,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $777,872.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,903.30. The trade was a 48.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.7%
ARQT opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.97. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $31.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ARQT
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.