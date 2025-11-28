Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $777,872.16 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Sue-Jean Lin sold 25,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $777,872.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,903.30. The trade was a 48.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

ARQT opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.97. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $31.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARQT

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.