ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $104.87 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

