AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.