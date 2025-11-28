Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 12.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5%

AZO opened at $3,969.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,945.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,898.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,124.74 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $51.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 target price (down from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,547.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

