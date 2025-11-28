28,434 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares in the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,239,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $846,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBND opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.