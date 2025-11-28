Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,827 Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 41,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,056. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

