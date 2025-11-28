Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,126 Linde PLC $LIN

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

LIN opened at $407.90 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $406.09 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.90.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

