Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Stock Position Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 1,453.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $17,633,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 432,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,207,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,505,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $429,118.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,109 shares in the company, valued at $29,568,578.51. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,417,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,436,904.60. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,839,362. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.86. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

