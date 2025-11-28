Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.73 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $488.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $492.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,435 shares of company stock valued at $252,731,147. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.