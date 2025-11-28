Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $974,000 in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Edward Jones lowered Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.