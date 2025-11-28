Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $884,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,871 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

