Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 65,480 VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

