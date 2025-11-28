Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $857,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $249.27 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

