Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,938 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMCB opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

