The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.7556.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stephens cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,212.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,864.88. This represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alison Lewis purchased 44,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,342.50. This trade represents a 149.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have acquired 137,535 shares of company stock worth $207,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $367.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

