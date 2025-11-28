22,460 Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in Corning by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 5,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.9%

GLW stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.