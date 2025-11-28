Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,220 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.46 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 592.59%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

