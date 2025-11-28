Financial Analysis: Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) vs. Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) and Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Inspire Veterinary Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 0.27% 2.70% 0.91% Inspire Veterinary Partners -76.75% -520.34% -55.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Inspire Veterinary Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $3.07 billion 1.11 $24.54 million $0.37 427.62 Inspire Veterinary Partners $16.59 million 0.05 -$14.26 million ($2.20) -0.06

Boyd Group Services has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Inspire Veterinary Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Group Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Boyd Group Services has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boyd Group Services and Inspire Veterinary Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 1 4 0 2.80 Inspire Veterinary Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

