9,297 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 16.9%

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $86.94 and a 52-week high of $115.07.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

