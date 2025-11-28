Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,987,906,000 after purchasing an additional 673,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,942,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,991,000 after buying an additional 227,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,756,000 after buying an additional 4,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,702,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,250,000 after buying an additional 362,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

