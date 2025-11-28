7,069 Shares in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aercap in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aercap in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 9.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:AER opened at $133.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $138.34.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.