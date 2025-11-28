Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $38.20

Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $699.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.45 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 4,770 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $124,306.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,335.20. The trade was a 221.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $501,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,234.22. The trade was a 389.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,447,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,309,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,813,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,370,000 after acquiring an additional 366,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,208,000 after acquiring an additional 350,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,700,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 510,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 994,332 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

