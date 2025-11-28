Reviewing United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) and United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. United Dominion Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Centerspace pays out 172.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Dominion Realty Trust pays out 390.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and United Dominion Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. United Dominion Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Centerspace has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Dominion Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centerspace and United Dominion Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $273.45 million 4.07 -$10.69 million $1.79 37.26 United Dominion Realty Trust $1.70 billion 7.01 $89.58 million $0.44 82.07

United Dominion Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Dominion Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and United Dominion Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace -9.13% -2.81% -1.27% United Dominion Realty Trust 8.80% 4.51% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerspace and United Dominion Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 7 3 0 2.30 United Dominion Realty Trust 1 13 4 0 2.17

Centerspace presently has a consensus target price of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given United Dominion Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Dominion Realty Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Summary

United Dominion Realty Trust beats Centerspace on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

