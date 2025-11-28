Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,399,515,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.00.

AXON stock opened at $533.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $663.13 and its 200 day moving average is $727.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total transaction of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

