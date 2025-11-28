Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $54.63 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

