24,383 Shares in Sanofi $SNY Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

