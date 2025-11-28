Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

