Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp $KEY

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $1,973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,356,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,632,000 after buying an additional 172,151 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE KEY opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.23%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

