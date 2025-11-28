Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Synaptics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $67.74 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

