Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -98.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

