Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 27,626 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,496.40. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,332.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,261.35. This trade represents a 3.74% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,513 shares of company stock valued at $335,878 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.15.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.89%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.