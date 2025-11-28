Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 6,490 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $127.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

