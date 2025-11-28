Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,006 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NEU opened at $765.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $785.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.46. NewMarket Corporation has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $875.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewMarket presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

