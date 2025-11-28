LKQ Corporation $LKQ Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LKQ were worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in LKQ by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 150,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of LKQ by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 27,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

LKQ Stock Down 0.6%

LKQ stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. LKQ Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

