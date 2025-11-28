Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 437,380 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,571,444 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 7,745.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,444,613 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 259.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,889 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 264.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,811 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 180,502 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 806,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 429,565 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

