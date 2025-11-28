Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 184,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.8% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $497.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $540.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $595.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

